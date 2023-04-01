How to avoid being hooked by a loan scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For anyone looking for a loan, it’s important to be able to distinguish a legit provider from scam artists.
The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said it is receiving reports of scammers masquerading as legitimate loan providers, so they wany everyone to know the red flags for which to look out.
The BBB told ABC24 it has received 11 reports of loan scams in the last two weeks. They said one Memphis man lost $1,200 over the holidays to someone who emailed and called claiming to be with a real loan company, but was actually an imposter. The BBB said another Memphis senior lost $1,600 when she received a phony email and loan document spoofing a well-known local bank. They said she followed all the instructions, and even thought she had vetted the offer, but it was a scam.
Here’s how the scams typically work:
- An email, call or text will advertise a guaranteed loan.
- The email may display a logo and contact information for what appears to be a legitimate loan company. The consumer may find that the name and contact information matches, so they proceed with the loan.
- The ‘lender’ will then send money via a legitimate looking check for the consumer to deposit – but with a catch. The consumer would have to send some of the money back to the lender for some reason.
- The con varies, but typically they request money for loan insurance, a processing fee, or as a good faith payment because of bad credit.
- The check would then turn out to be fake - something victims don't realize until after they have sent the money, leaving them on the hook for it.
Here’s how to spot the scam:
- Avoid unsolicited loan offers. Whether they contact by phone, email or text or send loan offers by mail, approach all unsolicited offers for money with caution.
- Expect a credit check. These scams often prey on people who may not easily qualify for a loan. No legitimate lender will provide a loan without performing a credit check.
- Research loan providers before accepting an offer. Don't just verify by searching their name online. View ratings and reviews to see what other people are saying and check out their profile at bbb.org.