How to avoid being hooked by a loan scam

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South said it is receiving reports of scammers masquerading as legitimate loan providers, so they wany everyone to know the red flags for which to look out.

The BBB told ABC24 it has received 11 reports of loan scams in the last two weeks. They said one Memphis man lost $1,200 over the holidays to someone who emailed and called claiming to be with a real loan company, but was actually an imposter. The BBB said another Memphis senior lost $1,600 when she received a phony email and loan document spoofing a well-known local bank. They said she followed all the instructions, and even thought she had vetted the offer, but it was a scam.