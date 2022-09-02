x
Beware: what you need to watch out for when hiring contractors for ice storm repairs

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Mid-South has some great information if you are looking to hire someone to make repairs after the ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the aftermath of last week's ice storm, many of you may need to hire different contractors - such as tree services or roofers - to repair damages.

You’ll want to do your research on who to hire.

We spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. You can watch the video above.

From price gouging to those who will take the money, but never do the work, there’s a lot of which to be wary. The BBB has a great list of resources and things to watch out for HERE.

For winter tips!! https://www.bbb.org/all/natural-disasters/winter-storms

Posted by BBB of the Mid-South on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

