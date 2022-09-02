Beware: what you need to watch out for when hiring contractors for ice storm repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the aftermath of last week's ice storm, many of you may need to hire different contractors - such as tree services or roofers - to repair damages.
You’ll want to do your research on who to hire.
We spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. You can watch the video above.
From price gouging to those who will take the money, but never do the work, there’s a lot of which to be wary. The BBB has a great list of resources and things to watch out for HERE.