Memphis donut shop feeling the impact of the supply chain shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The supply chain shortage continues to burn a hole in both businesses and consumers’ pockets, including for a local donut shop in Lakeland.

They are not cookies, but they do crumble. The latest victim to the supply chain shortage is donuts.

“During COVID, we were buying less. People were buying less, so we didn’t have a problem until after,” said Todd Pruitt, Howard’s Donuts Owner and Manager.

Pruitt’s shop is located in Lakeland. He said when the mask mandate lifted, supply dropped.

“We’ve had a rough time getting shortening because apparently it comes through the Panama Canal, which was closed for two weeks. We’re also having a little trouble getting some icing fruits. Sorry jelly donut customers,” said Pruitt.

Now Pruitt is filling the loss with costs.

“We have noticed a 10% increase from our distributors in six months. Yes, unfortunately, we had to go up on donuts 10%,” said Pruitt.

Getting a hand on ingredients is not the only problem. There is also shipping.

“I do know that there are independent truckers who are available. They’re just not being able to use because of union labor. Our distributors are good about delivering our products. It’s just getting to them has been their trouble,” said Pruitt.

Nevertheless, do not worry. Pruitt said he is doing what he can to keep customers coming.

“We are trying to give discounts on large orders... Any way we can cut, if we can without cutting product and quality, we can,” said Pruitt. “The future is very uncertain about the food products, the food industry. Hopefully, we can keep people working. That way, we can keep deliveries going. We can keep product on the shelves. That’s the best outcome of all of it. We’ll see.”