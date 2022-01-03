Mid-South ministers urge caution, oversight as Memphis area Family Dollar stores reopen

Tuesday, the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association expressed its concerns about the stores reopening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family Dollar stores appear to be reopening in Memphis, but many are still concerned about how the company is handling an investigation into a rat infestation at its West Memphis, Arkansas, facility.

Tuesday, the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association expressed its concerns about the stores reopening especially, because they said no one know how company leaders plan to keep the facilities clean moving forward.

The group wants the city of Memphis and the environmental court to keep watch over Family Dollar operations in the area.