Despite extreme heat, MLGW will continue disconnections for many per weather moratorium

ABC24 put together a list of resources that are available if you are behind on your utility bills.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community is pleading for MLGW to reconsider its disconnection policy.

On Monday, MLGW paused disconnection for customers who are 60 years of age or older, disabled, or on life support because of the heat. But for the 4,321 people who did not fall in that category, they tell ABC24 it's unfair.

"We are losing all of the food in our refrigerator," one Memphis family who didn't want to be identified said. "Now all the food we just spent our money on is gone, so the $100 we had to either buy food or pay for the bill is gone."

The Memphis couple has a two-year-old and is one of the many families sitting at home with no A/C. They said they only owed MLGW $40.

MLGW's current policy shows the company will not cut off power in extreme weather conditions. In the summer, MLGW considers extreme weather to be the heat index reaching 100 degrees before they will pause disconnections for everyone.

If the heat index is 95, they will only keep the power on for customers over 60-years-old, disabled, or on life support.

This policy is followed on a day-to-day basis.

ABC24 Chief Meteorologist John Byrant said children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable and more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Really, over 80 degrees, you can have some problems," Byrant said. "You can start to sweat, and then if you keep sweating and you aren't hydrating yourself, you can start to get heat exhaustion."

Despite record-breaking heat and current economic challenges the community is facing, MLGW Vice President Jim West said they do not have plans to change its weather policy, and will continue disconnections per the company's policy.

"We have not considered a special policy for children in the home," West said. "I think it's less likely that we would modify the weather policy. We feel this is pretty comfortable and is the best solution for the company and the customers."

West said MLGW has been accommodating to its customers and has been meeting them halfway. He explains customers who are struggling financially have these options:

A $200- $400 minimum balance threshold

Budget billing

Prepay

13 to a 35-day grace period

Resources available

For those who are struggling to keep the lights on, here are current resources available.

Shelby County Community Services Agency (CSA)Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) eligible households can receive up to $1,000 once per program year. To qualify for Regular Assistance, you must be a resident of Shelby County with income at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Guidelines and an active utility account. If you qualify for Regular Assistance above AND you received a cut-off notice, you may qualify for Emergency Assistance. To qualify, ONE of the below must also apply to your household:

At least one household member is 60 years of age or over or;

At least one household member is 5 years of age or younger;

At least one household member has a disability or;

The household has experienced an uncontrollable circumstance

You can apply online at https://shelbycountycsa.org/services/energy-assistance if you have applied for assistance with CSA within the past 2 years and services are active and you do not have a disconnect notice

Shelby County Community Services Agency has relocated its offices to 1188 Minna Place, Memphis TN 38104. For questions or additional information visit or call 901-222-4200.

MIFA programs available

The Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) provides one-time, emergency utility assistance through MLGW’s Plus-1 and Memphis Emergency Assistance programs.

Applicants must live in Shelby County and may be eligible for assistance every two years after proving a crisis occurred within the last 90 days. Eligibility is not based on income, but preference is given to those off work for medical reasons.

Applicants must provide proof that they can cover the remainder of the bill.

Apply mifa.org/applyonline. All MIFA Emergency Services (ES) inquiries, (telephonic and email) will be centralized to the new ES Helpdesk: emergencyserviceshelpdesk@mifa.org or 901-529-4538. MIFA will have someone respond with a call or an email within two business days.

There is also an option to receive assistance with an application if having difficulty accessing or completing one online.

Other available programs

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul offers utility assistance to residents of Memphis when funding is available. Contact the society at 901-722-4703 or 901-274-2137.

The Millington Crisis Center Ministry offers emergency utility assistance when funding is available. Contact them at 901-872-4357.

The Navy – Marine Corps Relief Society – NSA – Mid-South Base – Emergency Financial Assistance provides utility and other assistance for active duty and retired military personnel, their widows and spouses with power of attorney. (Services are also provided for: Army Emergency Relief, Air Force Aid Society and Coast Guard Mutual Assistance.) Call 901-874-7350 or visit nmcrs.org/ for information.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee offers utility assistance (up to $100) for sickle cell patients. Note: funds are available for sickle cell patients, persons with the trait only are not eligible for assistance. Call 901-552-4267 for help.

Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program

The COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utilities Assistance Program helps eligible households pay up to 12 months of past-due rent and utilities. This program is only for renters living in Memphis and Shelby County.

Applicants must have someone in the household with a financial loss due to COVID-19, be past due on rent and/or utilities, and has a household income that is at or under 80% of the county’s median income.

Applications open every month from the 1st through the 15th. Click here to apply or text HOME901 to 21000 or text CASA901 to 21000 for Spanish.