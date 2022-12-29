After a week of salty roads and no water, here's why you might want to wash your car

A combination of salty roads and no water has led to many Memphians driving around with salt buildup on their cars. That salt could cause damage if not dealt with.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water lifted the ban on non-essential water use, and after a week of driving on salted roads, drivers may notice a buildup of salt on their cars. That buildup can lead to serious damage if not addressed.

Salt is corrosive, and when exposed to water and air, accelerates oxidization, which causes rust.

The Environmental Protection agency estimates road salt causes $5 billion in damages each year to cars and roads.

Salt can cause cosmetic damage like corroded paint. It can also lead to rust developing on your car's body.

Parts like the fuel and brake lines that are located in your car's undercarriage can be particularly sensitive to salt damage. If these corrode, it can make driving your vehicle a hazard.

Since MLGW restored non-essential water use, car washes are allowed to operate again. Going through a car wash is the easier option for preventing salt-related damage since it can effectively wash your car's undercarriage.