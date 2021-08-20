MLGW to host Utility Assistance One Stop to give customers money to help pay bills

“What our message now is that there are dollars available - millions of dollars available,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many of us, the pandemic has thrown a wrench in our finances. That has affected some of our ability to pay for needs such as utilities.

Memphis Light, Gas, & Water has a solution that might help you.

The bottom line is simple.

“What our message now is that there are dollars available - millions of dollars available,” said Gale Jones Carson, MLGW Vice President of Community and External Affairs.

If that doesn’t electrify your interests, how about this one? MLGW wants to give those dollars away to you.

Jones Carson gave the surge behind the power.

“Memphis Light, Gas, and Water goes above and beyond to make sure that we work with agencies to make dollars available and payment plans available for our customers to help them and their families,” said Jones Carson.

They are hosting a Utility Assistance One Stop. It is a drive-thru event where customers can apply to get up to $650 in assistance.

“We decided to put everything together. Make it easier for our customers. It’s going to be COVID safe. People will be in their cars. Those who are not in their cars will be social distancing and have to wear a mask,” said Jones Carson.

Partnering with groups such as CSA, the dollars will help families pay for their utilities and even rent.

“COVID has taken such a great toll on our community. We have a new number of people who we want to help who need help. We just want to make sure that they know that these dollars are available to them. They don’t have to pay them back,” said Jones Carson.

Each assistance program is different with different guidelines.

It is best to go in order to know if you qualify.

“If they have received assistance since last October 2020, they may not be eligible. But they need to complete the form and they will find out if they are eligible for these dollars,” said Jones Carson.

It is not just the dollars that make 'cents.' MLGW is also giving away food.

“We will have 35 pounds of food packaged box for those who are there,” said Jones Carson.

They are answering the surge in needs with a charge to help.