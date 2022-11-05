What you need to know about mold in your home and how to get rid of it

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about what people need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How bad is mold in Tennessee homes, and what can people do about it?

A 2012 study found Tennessee ranked 9th in a list of the worst states for mold.

Mold can be a serious problem for people with asthma and weakened immune systems, and long-term exposure can be unhealthy for anyone.

Homeowners may need to hire a professional to remove it.

Mold is a type of fungus and can be several different colors. People are exposed to spores outside all the time, but they become a problem when they get indoors and are exposed to moisture, where they can grow. Spores can get inside through doorways, windows, vents, heating and air conditioning systems, or even be attached to clothing, shoes, and pets.

Folks might not see mold. It can be hidden on the backside of drywall or wallpaper, on ceiling tiles or the underside of carpets, or inside duct work.

Moisture that helps mold grow could come from flooding, leaks in the roof or other places, and through air conditioners that don't work properly.

So what can people do to prevent the growth of mold?

Control humidity levels in the home. Check for leaks around the kitchen sink, refrigerator ice makers, and other sources of water. Thoroughly ventilate shower, laundry, and cooking areas. Make sure gutters are working properly and outside landscaping funnels water away from the house. Promptly fix leaks and seepage.

What can people do if they find they have mold in their home?

Dry wet areas within 24-48 hours.

Porous materials like sheet rock will likely have to be replaced. Don't simply paint over them or the mold may return.

Remove minor infestations using soap and water and possibly bleach. The CDC's website has guidance on the proper mixtures.

Wear gloves and protective eyewear and be sure the area is properly ventilated.

Consider hiring a restoration company to remediate extensive damage. But be sure they're experienced in cleaning up mold. Homeowners can check them out with the BBB, which can provide a roster of BBB Accredited Businesses that can do the job.