New housing opens for University of Memphis students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's new housing available for University of Memphis students.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Annex of Memphis, which will provide homes closer to campus. It's about a 15-minute drive.
The housing development offers studio, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options and several new amenities.
"We've got structure parking, which is a key component here. We have a fitness room. Each one of the bedrooms has its own individual bathroom. We have a courtyard. We are still waiting for furniture to be delivered just like everybody else is, but the courtyard will be a great amenity space for resident to congregate at their leisure,” said Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group.
Students have already moved in. Right now, it's at 70% capacity.
The Annex of Memphis student housing starts at $699 and goes up from there.