Buying a car online? Watch out for unlicensed dealers

There have been numerous complaints in Tennessee about buying a car online, then it showing up damaged, or having problems getting a clear title or registration.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beware of buying a car online. Tennessee officials said they have received numerous complaints about someone buying a car online, then it showing up damaged, or having problems getting a clear title or registration.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”), the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, and the Tennessee Department of Revenue issued the consumer alert Tuesday. They said vehicle sales by unlicensed companies in the state are prohibited. But that doesn’t stop some unlicensed sellers may not be located in Tennessee from operating online.

The agencies said complaints have been filed about using online sites to buy vehicles without first inspecting or driving the vehicles beforehand. Ads for these vehicles may not disclose some damages or issues with the title. Officials said some dealers are offering cars before they have even acquired the title to vehicles.

On top of that, some dealers are engaging in a practice online and or in-person called “curbstoning,” when they pretend to be a private seller. Officials said a dealership may try the practice to avoid the regulations governing used car sales so that it can move inventory quickly.

How to prevent being the victim of a curbstoner?

Always buy from a licensed seller.

Check the status of the license of an auto dealer or salesperson at verify.tn.gov.

Licensed dealers are required to disclose they are a dealer in all forms of advertising (including social media) by including either their business name or license number.

How to file a complaint

Anyone who runs into issues can file a complaint with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission or call (615) 741-2711.

“We understand the urgency some buyers feel while searching for used vehicles online,” said General Herbert H. Slatery. “With increased demand comes increased risk of dealing with a dishonest broker. Take your time, check for a license before you buy.”