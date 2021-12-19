Here's what you can do to prevent your packages from being stolen

More than three in four Americans experience package theft, according to a new survey.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You aren't the only one keeping an eye out for your packages, porch pirates are too.

According to a recent study from Safewise Home Security, about 210 million packages have been stolen so far this year.

The survey also showed of the 210 million packages stolen, about 54% were from amazon, 16% were from FedEx, 11% from USPS and 9% of the packages stolen were from UPS.

There are a few steps you can take to safeguard your front porch to ensure secure deliveries. Try these strategies to keep your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season.

1. Track your deliveries

One of the easiest ways to prevent package theft is to retrieve your item as soon as it's delivered. Most delivery services offer tracking information that keeps you updated on your package's progress until it reaches your door. This will allow you to plan to be home or ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your doorstep and grab the package when it arrives.

2. Select the "signature required" option at checkout.

If you're worried about your package sitting outside unattended, you can typically opt for a signature requirement upon delivery. This option will ensure your package will not be delivered unless you're home to sign and get the package in your hand.

3. Pick up packages at a secure location

Having packages delivered to your doorstep isn't the only option. Many delivery services allow you to route your package to an alternative location where it'll be securely held until you can pick it up. For example, FedEx allows you to pick up your packages at a nearby Walgreens.

According to Safewise, porch piracy is growing because the risk is very low and the punishment, even if caught, is minimal. In Tennessee, the first offense of stealing mail or packages is a misdemeanor but if caught and convicted a second time a person could go to jail for up to a year.

Until the package hits your porch, the seller bears the responsibility for your purchase. After delivery, it becomes your property and your responsibility. If your package happens to get stolen, file a police report, contact the store and file a claim with the carrier.