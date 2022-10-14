Germantown PD warning residents of phone scam impersonating them, demanding fines

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown Police issued a warning to residents Friday, saying they have received multiple calls regarding a telephone scam pretending to be them.
Police said the callers are identifying themselves as members of the police department and in some cases spoofing the department's telephone number. The callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants.
Germantown Police said they do not collect any fines or fees at any time in any manner.
If you receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a member of the department, you may verify the authenticity of the caller by calling the department at 901-754-7222.