MLGW offering free pilot light inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee.

The utility is doing this in an effort to encourage customers to get their pilot lights inspected before the winter.