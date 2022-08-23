x
MLGW offering free pilot light inspections

The utility is doing this in an effort to encourage customers to get their pilot lights inspected before the winter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee. 

Customers can call 901-544-6549 and use the automated system or speak to a Customer Care Advisor to make an appointment.

