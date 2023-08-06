After another smash-and-grab at Buster's Wines & liquors, here are ways to protect your investments

The Buster's burglary is just the latest in a string of break-ins across the city targeting liquor stores, game stores, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we enter the summer months and as theft and property crime ramp up, security experts say having a security system is the most important deterrent.

One of the latest incidents was a smash-and-grab burglary at Buster's Wines and Liquor on South Highland St. early Wednesday morning. It was the second burglary of this type at that store, and just the latest in a string of break-ins across the city targeting liquor stores, game stores, and more.

"They organize, and they rehearse,” Bennie Cobb a former SCSO Deputy and now security trainer said. “They go in and case the place and see where the good stuff is. Whether it's Nike or box car or liquor store, pawn shop, or gun store.”

Business burglaries have grown more than 40% and shoplifting has increased by almost 28% over the past year, according to the Memphis public safety data hub.

Busters told ABC24 off camera one of the things they are considering - like other stores broken into recently - is putting up barriers to prevent vehicles from ramming through doors and windows.

This is a trend Cobb said crime can't totally be stopped, but business owners can take proactive measures.

"A lot of businesses are hiring security to watch their businesses at night,” Cobb said. “That's an eye, a human person, that can call the police."

For some, a security officer is not the most affordable option. That's where alarm systems come in.

Looking at three of the most popular security alarm companies; ADT, Vivint, and Ring Alarm Systems:

ADT monitoring ranges from about $50 dollars per month to $60 dollars per month depending on the plan and your unique needs.

Vivint's most basic security plan starts at about $30 per month plus the price of the equipment.

Ring Alarm's "protect pro" plan starts at $20 a month or $200 a year per location.

Regardless of the system, Cobb recommends businesses ensure their system has a "noise triggered security sensor". Some alarm companies include the sensor, or it can be purchased from a third party and integrated.

"You can watch them from your phone or from your watch, and that's the trend right now,” Cobb said. "The criminals are not respecting the cameras. You alert many citizens, or even people that's driving down the street are going to pay attention to that noise, or the business next door. The gas station that's open across the street is going to hear that noise. You can't go wrong with an audible alarm."

In April, the Shelby County DA's office also launched a Retail Crime Taskforce. That task force is designed to assign certain attorneys to review crimes like this one and track repeat offenders.