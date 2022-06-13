Shelby County Assessor warns about letter targeting property owners

Burgess called the latter a "scam," and said it does not come from his office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here.

The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

Davidson County Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite provided a copy of the letter by e-mail which several property owners in her county had received. It states that it is a “solicitation,” but the assessors said there are other red flags that cause concern.

“We do not want property owners to be confused thinking that the Shelby County Assessor’s office is requesting any type of payment. The Shelby County Assessor of Property does not accept any type of tax payments,” said Burgess in a statement.