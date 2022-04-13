Be wary of companies offering stem cell therapy for arthritis, joint pain, COVID, and more. Here’s why

ABC24 talked with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about a lawsuit against one company and what consumers need to watch out for.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Trade Commission and Georgia Attorney General have sued the founders of a company they claim has made unsubstantiated claims its stem cell therapy can treat arthritis, joint pain, and other orthopedic ailments.

The company is called Stem Cell Institute of America. It claimed its treatments are comparable to or better than surgery, steroid injections, and painkillers. The FTC said the company charged up to $5,000 per injection. It said a related company taught chiropractors and other healthcare professionals how to offer stem cell therapy.

So what are the facts about stem cells?

They're sometimes called the body's "master cells" because they develop into blood, brain, bones, and other organs.

Stem cells from bone marrow or blood are used to treat certain kinds of cancer and disorders of the blood and immune system. But other uses have not been properly studied and approved.

The FDA cites these potential risks from unproven treatments:

Administration site reactions

The ability of cells to move from placement sites and change into inappropriate cell types or multiply

Failure of cells to work as expected

The growth of tumors

There could be safety risks even using a person’s own stem cells.

Other claims by some companies

The FTC has also looked into companies claiming their stem cell therapies can treat Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, COVID, and a host of other ailments. They're sometimes referred to as "regenerative medicine."

So what do consumers need to do?

Take miracle health care claims with a grain of salt.

Check out a company and treatment online using terms like "complaints," "scam" and "reviews."

Consult your own health care provider before using any product or treatment.