Be prepared to pay more for your holiday booze

“Sales, overall, are very on pace. It’s just that we are out of what customers want specifically anything imported, more specifically cognac,” said Russell Lawrence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When stocking up on alcohol this holiday, it might put a dent in your pocket. The supply chain shortage has taken a toll on the alcohol industry.

The holiday rush is what liquor stores experienced all 2020 long.

Booze was booming!

Now, that’s changed.

“They drank the whole supply chain during COVID. Now, they’re having issues filling it back up,” said Russell Lawrence, Caesar’s Wine and Liquor Manager.

Supply can’t meet demand.

“Sales, overall, are very on pace. It’s just that we are out of what customers want - specifically anything imported, more specifically cognac,” said Lawrence.

At the Stellar Cellar, they warn customers of the same.

“We’ve had a little bit of shortage on the Jack Daniel, the 100 milliliters, some of the cognacs,” said Mary Ann McEntire, The Steller Cellar Wine Manager. “They’re out. The distributors are just out. They’re back ordered. We get them as soon as they get them.”

Who knows when that will be?

During the pandemic, booze was booming! Now, it's the prices. Find out why tonight on @ABC24Memphis — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) December 23, 2021

For now, it is an inconvenience during the holiday season.

“This time of year, it’s massive. We have items in our top five sales that we don’t have right now. We’ve never run out of since I’ve been here. Jack Daniels is not taking orders right now,” said Lawrence. “I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better. There are several factors specifically to cognac. There are multiple markets trying to buy all of the cognac. They just had a massive freeze kill a lot of their grapes. That’ll really affect it in two to three years.”

Still, no shortage can drink under the table the demand for alcohol.

“We are seeing people spending more and they’re willing to spend more,” said Lawrence.

“Just the fact that we have plenty of comparable products, nobody has to leave here empty handed. We can pretty much offer you something in replacement of it,” said McEntire. “We’re looking at positive results for the New Year.”