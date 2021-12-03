What you need to know before your Spring Break trip

While the TSA discourages unnecessary travel during the pandemic, there are things you can do to fly smart and safely.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Across the country, more and more people are traveling. This trend is expected to continue as Mid-South families get ready for Spring Break.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has been tracking an increase in air travel for weeks now.

More than a million people have moved through airport checkpoints during five of the first nine days of March.

March 8th, 2020 was the last time passenger volume at checkpoints topped two million.

Just last week: Memphis International Airport also reported its 'highest daily checkpoint total' since the pandemic began.

If you plan on traveling, the airport expects the Spring Break travel period to be more spread out in comparison to years past because of scheduling differences at area schools.

The airport is expected to be busy from now until March 14th, and again March 25-28.

At the airport, federal law requires you to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. You won't be allowed to go through screening or board without one.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson, suggests keeping a second mask handy.

Also, don't forget hand sanitizer and wipes. Farbstein said TSA will allow you to bring up to one 12-ounce container of hand sanitizer through a checkpoint.

"Make sure you don't have any prohibited items in your carry-on bag," said Farbstein.

She also encourages travelers to download the TSA's free app.

"It's called My TSA. You can type in that item right away and let you know if you can put it in your checked bag, carry-on bag either, or neither," said Farbstein. "Use social media. We have a Twitter account, a Facebook messenger you can reach out to us at and ask my TSA. Just ask us a question."

How can I download the MyTSA app? The MyTSA app is available in the iTunes and Google Play app stores and can be downloaded to your personal electronic devices.

Remember, once in the checkpoint line, social distancing still applies, and to minimize the spread of germs.