Turkey prices are going up ahead of Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is Thursday. With the pandemic affecting everyone's holiday plans, you may not want to wait until the last minute to get those groceries together.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease explains how the food industry is being affected as they work through the pandemic.

Let's be frank.

This year's Thanksgiving will be very different from years past mainly because the pandemic has presented some challenges.

Gobble! Gobble! We've got trouble.

Checking off this year's Thanksgiving grocery list may take a little extra work.

“Turkey prices are going up,” said Karen Frame, Makeena Founder and CEO.

Frame knows all about groceries.

“In general, turkeys are costing about 19% higher than last year. The production of turkeys has gone down significantly just because of COVID,” said Frame. “The production is down 7.7%.”

According to the CDC, during April and May, more than 16,000 workers at meat and poultry facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

“There are a lot of brands having issues with their manufacturing facilities, with help, the workforce. It’s been hard. It’s been hard for everybody,” said Frame.

Plus, you can expect more people to be buying food this year for the holiday.

“Most people are having Thanksgiving dinner at home rather than going out because of COVID,” said Frame. “The groups are a lot smaller now.”

Here is a little advice.

“Go early. Don’t wait because prices are going to go up as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving. You’re also not going to see as much of the products on the shelf that you’re looking for,” said Frame.

Plan ahead.

“People are already starting to think about Thanksgiving, again, to feel some comfort. Go ahead. Make your list. Decide what recipes you want to make. Check it twice. Make sure you don’t buy too much because everybody has a budget this year,” said Frame.

She also wants to remind people that Thanksgiving is also a time for giving.