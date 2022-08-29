A single mom shares how she and the father of her kids co-parent while he's incarcerated





She explained that the way you co-parent matters. It is the key to keeping your kids on track for school and in their personal lives.



"I've realized that a lot of other things that I see in other kids…they seem to kind of side with one parent and not the other parent because the parents don't have that relationship to where we are still parents before we are friends…or whatever the situation may be," Thomas said. “So it is a very big deal when it comes to co-parenting."



Thomas said although her children's father is incarcerated, her main goal is to make sure that her kids still have a strong bond with their dad.



"We still do visitations, we still celebrate his birthday. Our daughter just went to kindergarten,’ Thomas said. “This was her first year so, of course, on her first day of school, we did visitation, so he could see her uniform.’"



Brandie said if her kids did not have this relationship, it would be even more work for her.



"They still have to wait until he calls and say, 'Well dad can I do this, cause my mama said I can't.' Like last night we had a conversation with my son about phones, and I'm like, 'You cannot got to sleep with your phone. You don't need your phone.' We still have to parent whether he's in jail or not,'" Brandie said.