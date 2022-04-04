Do you want your child to learn how to save money? What better way than a coloring contest, where they can also win money!

April is Financial Literacy Month | Southern Savings wants to teach children how to save; participants receive first $25 deposited for them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you want your child to learn about saving money, April is a great time through a Save Small Dream Big Coloring Contest, during Financial Literacy Month.

Southern Savings, a Mid-South not-for-profit financial institution is conducting the contest to teach children about healthy savings habits.

Any child who submits a Save Small Dream Big coloring sheet to a Southern Security branch and opens a Southern Security Youth Savings account will receive a complimentory $25 deposit.

Four winners of the Save Small Dream Big Coloring Contest will be awarded $200 each, to deposit into their new Southern Security savings accounts.

Coloring sheets can be picked at any local Southern Security branch. Branch locations can be found here.

Any child can open a youth savings account at any time with their parent’s permission, a $25 minimum deposit, and their social security card or birth certificate. More information on Southern Security Youth Savings accounts can be found at here.

“We believe it’s important to teach children the importance of saving and setting goals for what they want to do with their money, and we hope our Save Small Dream Big coloring contest and offer to provide the first $25 deposit in youth savings accounts at Southern Security this April does just that,’ said Dawn Graeter, CEO, Southern Security. “We wish all area children good luck and we look forward to seeing them in the branches to set up their new savings accounts.”