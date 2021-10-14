More than 4 million Americans quit their jobs in August: Career experts explain how to land a job you want

The unemployment rate in Memphis is 2% higher than the state's rate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their job. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that rate makes up 2.9% of the workforce.

Jillian Tyree, the metro market director for Robert Half management consulting, said most people are leaving their jobs for a better salary or the option to work remotely.

"It’s a job-seekers market right now," Tyree said. "If you’re a candidate out there looking for work, whether you’re employed or unemployed, you definitely have an opportunity to really know your value and kind of name what position you’re looking for within your skillset."

Tyree has seen a recent increase in job seekers looking for contract and full-time work. She advised researching where you want to go in your career and what fits your skillset.

"If you’re going to quit your job before you do that, you want to make sure you’re setting yourself up for success," Tyree said. "You don’t want huge gaps in your resume."

Comparing labor force participation in the recovery from the 2020 recession with prior recessions https://t.co/Mgr7Rbesq5 #BLSdata pic.twitter.com/EeZSpwk0NA — BLS-Labor Statistics (@BLS_gov) October 14, 2021

There are currently 4,071 jobs open in the Memphis area. Amity Schuyler, the vice president of workforce development for the Greater Memphis Chamber, said there are resources to help you find the job you want.

"That could be a job search online, also walking into one of our job centers and sitting down with a career consultant or career coach and really look at the availability of the jobs in the region to see what might be the best fit," Schuyler said.

Schuyler said also to look at what else employers can offer you.