Applications to open soon for MPLOY summer work for youth in Memphis

The MPLOY Experience is part of a city initiative that provides 14 to 22-year-olds a chance to spend the summer focusing on possible career path options.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Applications will soon be open for summer youth programs with the city of Memphis.

The MPLOY Experience is part of a city initiative that provides 14 to 22-year-olds a chance to spend the summer focusing on possible career path options.

Businesses in the Memphis area participate, providing six weeks of paid job opportunities and training during the summer months to nearly 2,000 students.

“They are able to learn soft skill training, professional development, and also allowed to have career exploration opportunities,” said Donna Dancy, MPLOY Program Manager. “So within these businesses, individuals get to meet people and learn about different entities and what they do.”

If you're interested, applications open on December 1, 2021, and are due by December 31, 2021.