x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Economy

Clarksdale, Mississippi, approves hefty raises for elected officials

Mayor Chuck Espy is receiving a raise of $35,999, bringing his salary to $122,421, which is just a bit more than the governor.
Credit: AP
FILE - Then-State Rep. Chuck Espy, D-Clarksdale during a rally at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLARKSDALE, Miss — A Mississippi city with a population of about 15,000 will pay its mayor more than the state pays its governor. 

Clarksdale officials decided this week not to reconsider a plan they approved last month to give pay raises to the mayor, the city commissioners and other city employees. 

Mayor Chuck Espy is receiving a raise of $35,999, bringing his salary to $122,421. 

The Mississippi governor's salary is set by law at $122,160. 

The four part-time Clarksdale city commissioners are receiving $22,000 raises, bringing their pay to $46,000. 

Some residents petitioned for officials to undo the raises, saying they don't know how Clarksdale can afford them.

Related Articles