FedEx Ground to hire 900 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Ground says it plans to hire 900 people in Memphis, and thousands in positions across the U.S.

FedEx tells Local 24 the biggest needs is for package handlers, who load and unload packages.

FedEx said many of the positions may become full-time as the company expands capacity.

From FedEx Ground:

Position benefits include:

Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available

Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement

Paid parental leave

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more

Applicant eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

For more information on available positions and how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.