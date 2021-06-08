FedEx Supply Chain is hiring up to 115 positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add up to 115 positions at its facility located at 4155 Quest Way in Memphis, TN. The site is a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art warehouse. FedEx Supply Chain is primarily recruiting forklift operators, but other positions are available.

Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately. No training will be offered for forklift operators, and prior experience is required. Walk-in applicants will be accepted, but it is recommended that those interested apply before attending. Applications for available positions at the facility are displayed at this link.