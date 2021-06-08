x
Economy

FedEx Supply Chain is hiring up to 115 positions in Memphis

A hiring event is being held Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8 at Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center.
Credit: AP
A FedEx Ground delivery takes place in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add up to 115 positions at its facility located at 4155 Quest Way in Memphis, TN. The site is a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art warehouse. FedEx Supply Chain is primarily recruiting forklift operators, but other positions are available.

FedEx Supply Chain Hiring Event 

  • Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 8, 2021 
  • 9 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
  • Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center
    • 6075 Winchester Road in Memphis, TN

Safety is our top priority. Face coverings are required at this in-person hiring event.

Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately. No training will be offered for forklift operators, and prior experience is required. Walk-in applicants will be accepted, but it is recommended that those interested apply before attending. Applications for available positions at the facility are displayed at this link.

Full-Time Positions:

  • Hourly wages range based on position and experience
  • Day, Night, and Weekend Shifts Are Available
  • Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
  • Vision and dental benefits
  • Tuition assistance, free college eligible through U of M LiFE program
  • Promote from within philosophy
  • Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
  • Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:

  • High school diploma or equivalent
  • Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
  • Must provide two forms of valid identification

Find more on FedEx Careers HERE.

