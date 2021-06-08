FedEx Supply Chain is hiring up to 115 positions in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Supply Chain is looking to add up to 115 positions at its facility located at 4155 Quest Way in Memphis, TN. The site is a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art warehouse. FedEx Supply Chain is primarily recruiting forklift operators, but other positions are available.
FedEx Supply Chain Hiring Event
- Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 8, 2021
- 9 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
- Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center
- 6075 Winchester Road in Memphis, TN
Safety is our top priority. Face coverings are required at this in-person hiring event.
Job offers will be made on the spot and employment begins immediately. No training will be offered for forklift operators, and prior experience is required. Walk-in applicants will be accepted, but it is recommended that those interested apply before attending. Applications for available positions at the facility are displayed at this link.
Full-Time Positions:
- Hourly wages range based on position and experience
- Day, Night, and Weekend Shifts Are Available
- Medical coverage after completion of eligibility period
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance, free college eligible through U of M LiFE program
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must provide two forms of valid identification