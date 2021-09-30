Governor Bill Lee calls special session to address Ford's Blue Oval City in West Tennessee

The special session set for Monday, October 18, 2021, to look at funding and more for the campus at the Memphis Regional Megasite in Stanton.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called a special session for the Tennessee General Assembly to address the Ford Motor Company’s Blue Oval City campus planned for the Memphis Regional Megasite.

The special session set for Monday, October 18th, will look at funding, buildout, and oversight for the project, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Lawmakers will also discuss site development, education and workforce preparation.

“Our partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will transform West Tennessee, and it’s important we ensure this project has the structure, funding and accountability needed to be successful,” said Gov. Lee in the release. “I am calling a special session to secure a lasting impact for Tennesseans, and I thank the legislature for their partnership in an efficient, productive assembly.”

The full special session call may be viewed here .

To continue the important business of the Memphis Regional Megasite, I am calling a special session of the General Assembly on October 18. @Ford & SK Innovation’s investment will be transformational for West TN. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 30, 2021