x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Economy

Housewares company Helen of Troy Ltd. to build new operations in Fayette County

The project is expected to create 350 jobs in Gallaway, Tennessee.
Credit: Helen of Troy LTD.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that Helen of Troy Ltd. will establish a new distribution operation in Fayette County, creating 350 jobs.

Lee made the announcement Thursday with Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Helen of Troy officials. 

Helen of Troy designs and develops consumer housewares, as well as health and home, and beauty products. 

The new facility in Gallaway will house the company's housewares segment operations, which includes both its OXO and Hydro Flask brands.

Construction is expected to begin in July and anticipated to be completed by the end of calendar 2022. 

Leading consumer products distributor Helen of Troy will establish new operations in West Tennessee, creating 350 new...

Posted by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Related Articles