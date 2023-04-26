The Grizzlies' playoff push proves to be a big bonus for downtown business

The Downtown Memphis Commission reports the first two playoff games against the Lakers brought in more than 30,000 visitors a piece.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Grizzlies back in town, people were flooding downtown Memphis to see the team faceoff against the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite the Grizzlies facing elimination, buzz continued to build for Beale Street business.

“I have a whole list of the games that are set, so we know each day when we have to prep the store,” said Breanna Hendon, A. Schwab Assistant Manager.



If earlier playoff games against the Lakers were any indication, businesses in the Entertainment District saw more than 30,000 visitors according to the Downtown Memphis Commission.

“A couple hours before the game people always come down here, or they shop a little bit, get some drinks, some food, just have a good time,” said Hendon.



Playoff season continually brings in some of the biggest tourism numbers all year. According to John Doyle at the Rock n’ Soul Museum, those numbers are even greater with high profile teams like the Golden State Warriors.

“Especially against a team like the Lakers, we’ll see increases in just attendance and gift shop revenue and everything like that of 18 to 20 percent on a game day or even a day before a game day,” said Doyle.



Together with the Grizzlies in the playoffs, Doyle adds international tourism has been making a comeback this year, helping Beale Street business return to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We had a line way down here all the way to Third Street,” said Nate Illsley, BB Kings Greeter, “Business is rolling in as it was before the pandemic, whereas right as the chains were released on everybody, a lot of people didn’t have money to get out.”



BB Kings on Beale reported sales during the playoff games this year grew by 25% over 2022. Several managers downtown told ABC24, even if the Grizzlies playoff season ended prematurely, the normal tourism the area sees is expected to be more than enough.

“A play off run is a total bonus,” said Doyle, “Music tourism is so strong in Memphis that it continues.”