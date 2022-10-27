New $150 million housing and retail development breaks ground in Millington

"I’m so proud to be a part of it. I’m glad I lived long enough to enjoy this," said Millington resident Joe Chamoun.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A new project is currently under construction, which is hoping to revolutionize the Millington community.

For many, one of the most defining features of Millington was the former navy base, but when operations began to shift almost 30 years ago, the effects were felt almost immediately.

“In ‘94, the navy downsized so we lost 15,000 people out of our economy overnight,” said Millington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Terry Roland.

“We thought the navy was going to close Millington when they left,” said Chamoun.

Since then, the community banded together to help bring the city into a new age. Recently Millington has seen several accomplishments in economic development, and the latest just broke ground.

“We’re having the groundbreaking of a huge project here in Millington, $150 million mixed-use project that could change Millington forever,” said Roland.

Called Astoria Square, the new project will add 280 new townhomes, several retail locations, and several other amenities.

“That’s going to be like Harbor Town on steroids,” said Roland.

Officials say the new development could potentially help bring millions into the local economy.

“You’re looking at a recurrence of $20 million a year just in sales tax, that ain’t counting the property tax,” said Roland.

The project is expected to be completed within three to four years, where it will join several other additions to the city.