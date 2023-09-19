Could low Mississippi River water levels change how much you pay for groceries?

Several barges carrying grains were temporarily grounded, impacting the supply chain in 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns continue to surround the Mississippi River and the effect it could have on crops and prices. The river could be on pace to reach a record low for a second straight year.

As of Tuesday, September 19, you can see sand showing up in areas which normally should be underwater. National Weather Service models show the Mississippi River could approach, meet or surpass last October's record low in the coming weeks.

Last year, low river levels had drastic results. Several barges carrying grains were temporarily grounded, impacting the 2022 supply chain.

Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director at the Soy Transportation Coalition, said the river's conditions this year are similar to the conditions last year.

"The crystal ball is not very favorable right now," said Steenhoek, "We're about four and a half feet lower than we were on that same date last year, so we're entering into this very critical season, our harvest and export season, not from a position of strength, but rather a position of weakness."

Local economist John Gnuschke said when supply chains do break like they did in 2022, it can lead to inflation at the grocery store before river levels return to normal.

A majority of the country's grain exports travel down the Mississippi River.