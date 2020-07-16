Need to Know: TN Unemployment update as $600 per week benefit set to end

In Tennessee, people are still coping with the economic strain the virus has caused.

TENNESSEE, USA — Federal unemployment benefits are set to end in about two weeks.

The extra $600 per week, created by the Cares Act, has helped millions of families affected by the pandemic.

Unemployment claims are down from when the pandemic began.

However, thousands still fire new claims each week.

If you're still navigating unemployment, here are some tips to keep in mind for when those benefits expire.

According to bankrate.com, make sure you are withholding taxes from your unemployment benefit to avoid getting hit with a bill later.