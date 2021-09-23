Now Hiring! FedEx is holding a job fair at FedExForum in Memphis Thursday

It's all part of a national hiring day for FedEx as the company looks to fill thousands of open positions across the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is holding a hiring event Thursday until 4:00 p.m. at FedExForum in Memphis. It’s one of man job fairs going on across the country as the company hopes to boost its staffing ahead of the holiday season.

FedEx said it plans to add 4,400 employees in the Memphis area. Company leaders said the positions are across all its operating companies and competitive offers will be offered on the spot.

Positions include package handlers, drivers, and other support positions. FedEx said many seasonal hires could become full-time in the future.

The Memphis job fair is being held until 4:00 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum at 191 Beale Street.

Transportation assistance for the hiring event is being offered through LYFT in Memphis. The code is JOINTEAMFEDEX21, and its active Thursday only through 7:00 p.m. It offers $20 off a single ride.