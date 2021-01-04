Now hiring: Graceland

The former home of Elvis, as well as The Guest House hotel, has dozens of jobs available and are hosting two hiring events in April.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may not be now or never, but it’s a good time to try to land a job at Graceland.

There are dozens of jobs available at the former home of Elvis Presley in Whitehaven. To facilitate people interested in applying, Graceland and The Guest House will host two hiring events. The first opportunity is Tuesday, April 6, from 12-4pm. This is for people interested in applying for a job at The Guest House Hotel. The hiring event will be held at the hotel in Ballroom A, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. (parking will be validated).

Some of the open positions include: Front Office Manager, Front Desk Associate, Night Auditor, Bell Person/Driver (CDL), Room Attendants, House Aide, Lobby Attendant, Maintenance Engineer, Sous Chef, Cook, Bartender, Barback, Servers, Barista, Beverage Associates, Food Receiver, Steward and Food & Beverage Administrative Assistant.

The second hiring event is for job opportunities at Graceland. It will be held Tuesday, April 13, from 11am-3pm. This hiring event will be held at the Graceland Exhibition Center (enter the main visitors parking lot at 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd.; parking is complimentary.) Open positions include: Merchandise Associates, Food and Beverage Associates, Ultimate VIP Tour Guides, Tour Operation Associates, Shuttle Drivers, Ecology Associates and Ecology Lead, Security Guards, Groundskeeper, Distribution Associates

Organizers require that you bring two forms of ID, a mask, and your resume or employment history. Note that candidates must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For a full list of open positions, click here.



Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance online, but no appointments are necessary to attend the hiring events.

Salaries for full-time positions range from $12.50 to $15.00 an hour to start, and full-time employees are entitled to medical and dental benefits, participation in a 401k program and paid time off after a successful 60-day introductory period. Most jobs are day shifts providing family friendly hours for workers.

