Peabody to hold job fair July 13; offering $1,000 signing bonus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Peabody Memphis will be holding a job fair on Tuesday, July 13, 10AM – 2PM, to fill more than 115 open positions.

In addition, The Peabody is offering any new associates hired by July 13 or during the job fair a $1,000 signing bonus. The employment incentive will be paid out to new hires in two installments: $500 after the first three months of employment and another $500 after six months of employment at the hotel.

“Leisure travel picked up rapidly in March and we are looking at a resurgence of meetings business beginning in August. We need to get staffed-up with a team of well-trained luxury hospitality professionals as soon as possible so we can meet that demand,” said Douglas V. Browne, President, Peabody Hotels & Resorts.

Both salaried and hourly positions are among those available in departments such as Guest Services, Housekeeping, Laundry, Reservations, Front Desk, Sales & Marketing, Restaurants and Bars, Culinary, Room Service, Banquets, Stewarding, Engineering, and Valet Parking. Leadership and supervisory positions include: Assistant Director of Engineering, Laundry Manager, Graphic Designer, Conference Services Manager, Banquets Manager, Guest Services Supervisor, Housekeeping Supervisor, and Stewarding Supervisor.

To expedite the job fair hiring process, it is recommended that applicants apply online in advance at www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring a copy of their resume or job history. The most qualified applicants will be selected to go through the entire hiring process from application to offer, including drug screening and background check, during the course of the Job Fair.

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 13

10AM - 2PM

WHERE:

The Peabody Memphis

Tennessee Exhibit Hall (enter via BB King Avenue, near Gayoso Avenue)

INFO:

901-529-4000

LIST OF AVAILABLE POSITIONS & ONLINE APPLICATION: www.peabodyhotelsandresorts.com/careers/