Proposed hi-tech Walgreens warehouse would bring 200 jobs with it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 200 more job opportunities will be available when Walgreens launches a $30 million high tech drug warehouse in Oakhaven.

According to a $3.6 million tax break request to the EDGE board, the company would occupy a fulfillment center on Tchula Tech Drive. The tax cut would last for 10 years, and then it would revert to the normal taxation.

According to the application, the mini-fulfillment model for the new facility is expected to increase the speed packages go to stores and to lockers for people to pick-up.