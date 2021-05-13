Tennessee employers asked to report applicants who are on unemployment but turn down job offers

Employers who had to lay off workers during the pandemic can also report those who refuse to come back to work.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is cracking down on people who are receiving unemployment benefits, but not taking job offers.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is asking employers to report applicants who turned down a suitable job.

