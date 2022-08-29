Greater Memphis Chamber: Tourism industry jobs in Memphis make full recovery to pre-pandemic levels

The region’s hard-hit leisure and hospitality industry in July rose 0.42% above the industry’s pre-pandemic total after a 36% loss during the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greater Memphis set another jobs record in July 2022 as its leisure and hospitality industry made a complete recovery from Covid-19 pandemic job loss, according to the latest report from the Greater Memphis Chamber’s Center for Economic Competitiveness (CFEC).

Greater Memphis added 3,200 jobs in July 2022 – a 0.48% increase from June 2022 and a 1.4% increase over the pre-pandemic total of February 2020 – to reach a new record-high 667,200 jobs, CFEC reports. The construction industry continues to lead the pandemic jobs recovery with growth of 8.65% over March 2020, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities industry with growth of 7.7%.

"Positive job growth in our industry is welcome news as Memphis and Shelby County also meets and exceeds hotel room night demand seen in 2019," said Kevin Kane, the president and CEO of Memphis Tourism. "The biggest challenge now facing our industry on a local level is filling available openings.

"The Memphis destination has recovered at a rapid pace and our industry is laser-focused on showcasing how a job in tourism and hospitality can also develop into a successful career path," Kane said.