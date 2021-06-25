UTHSC workers hold protest over layoffs amid pandemic, calling them "immoral"

They said the layoffs impact the lowest paid, predominantly black facilities and maintenance staff.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this year, 70 University of Tennessee Health Science Center employees were let go from their job amid the pandemic.

Friday, they protested their layoffs, as their severance pay ends in just five days.

Frustrated former employees rallied at the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees annual meeting Friday, calling the layoffs "immoral."

Part of their frustration stems from the fact that the governor just recently allocated funds for university salary increases.