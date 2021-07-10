West Memphis Mayor pushes for $35 million project to include new police department, sports center, and more

While some wanted the project on the ballot for the Dec. 14th special election, West Memphis City Council members chose to table it for more discussion.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Change could be coming to the city of West Memphis, but it may take longer than expected.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon announced a new development project Thursday he said is aimed at improving public safety and quality of life. The nearly $35 million initiative would include a new police department, multi-use sports center, concert venue, and water park.

McClendon also said it would bring jobs and improve city economy, but it comes with a one-cent sales tax increase.

Not all council members were on board, but some were hoping to pass the proposal in time for the December 14th special election. Instead, they decided to table the project for more discussion.

"It's okay if you personally don't like this idea, but give it to the people,” said McClendon. “If the people are allowed to vote you in office, why are they not good enough to vote for or against this project? What this project does is it addresses the need to give our children something to do here in our city. Also guess what it does. It brings more revenue."