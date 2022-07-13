Here’s how Entergy Mississippi customers can get $80 refunded

The refunds are due to all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers after $300 million settlement between the Public Service Condition and the utility.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting August 1, 2022, Entergy Mississippi customers can begin signing up to receive a one-time $80 refund check, according to Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

He said Wednesday that customers who don’t sign up for the check will instead automatically get an $80 credit in their September Entergy bill.

Presley said the refunds are due to all 421,000 Entergy Mississippi customers after a $300 million settlement last month between the Public Service Condition and the state’s largest electric utility company. He said the proceeds from the settlement are for the customer refunds, ‘hedge against spikes in natural gas,’ and to prevent an annual rate increase of $180 in 2023. There is also a moratorium on certain profits of Entergy for four years.

“Our job at the PSC is to be a watchdog, not a lapdog agency and this $80 refund is a direct result of our action to protect the pocketbooks of Mississippians against over-profiting by corporate monopolies,” said Presley in a news release. “With gas prices at $4 per gallon at the pump and inflation rising at every turn, I want customers who need this money for the family budget to get it now. If they just want a bill credit, then they don’t have to sign up for a check and they’ll get the credit automatically in September.”