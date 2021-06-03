Even though fees will be lowered, tuition will rise at the UofM

On Wednesday, the UofM Board of Trustees approved a slight increase in tuition for the Fiscal Year 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will lower fees while slightly raising tuition for Fiscal Year 2022, it was announced at the UofM Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday.

It was approved for a 1.75% in-state tuition increase and a 5% increase in the out-of-state tuition premium. The UofM had not previously raised tuition in four of the last eight years.

The tuition increase amounts to $122 per undergraduate student, but the $50 per credit hour fee students paid for online courses is being eliminated. It is projected to be a $3.4 million fee revenue loss with a $2.7 million gain in tuition revenue.

It was approved that the Chairman of the Board authority would set the total compensation package for the incoming president based on the information provided by Segal Consulting.

Celeste Riley was approved as Student Trustee through May 31, 2022.