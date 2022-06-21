x
Money

Ford holds panel on Blue Oval City project

The project has brought a lot of excitement to West Tennessee with the promise of economic development and thousands of jobs when the plant opens in 2025.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Top Ford leaders spoke with the public Tuesday about Blue Oval City.

The new plant will be the largest and most advanced in Ford's history and will bring more than 6,000 jobs to the area.

Company officials said they're focusing on protecting and preserving the aquifers and watersheds in West Tennessee, as well as helping serve the needs of the people who live there.

The company expects to start hiring engineering positions at the plant in early 2023 and they're looking for thousands of employees with a variety of skills and technical knowledge.

