Gov. Sanders requests 100% federal funding for storm cleanup

Governor Sanders has requested a 100% federal cost share after severe storms and tornadoes caused significant damage across the state on March 31.

The federal cost share would cover state and local resources spent on the first 30 days of debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.

“I’ve been across our state since Friday, surveying damage, meeting with survivors, and discussing recovery efforts with local leaders, emergency personnel, and volunteers. It’s clear that the cost to clean up the damage those storms created will be substantial,” said Governor Sanders.

The federal government is currently covering 75% of all costs during Arkansas's recovery process.