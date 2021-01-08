Having trouble paying your bills? You may qualify for your share of $13 million

Apply online for help with the COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you are and you live in Shelby County, the COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program opened up again Sunday afternoon. If you are approved, this program will pay up to 12 months of owed rent and utilities. The program is helping keep as many families as possible in their homes.

The city of Memphis and Shelby County has about $13 million left to give to people who need help catching up on bills. There are other assistance programs that people can apply to, but the ERA program doesn't have a cap, so you can get as much as you need to pay off your debt. This is because this money is expected to expire in 2022.

“If they find themselves a few months after being assisted, still being the same situation they will, of course, have to produce some updated documentation, but overall we can still provide assistance to that tenant as long as it doesn't exceed 12 months in arrears.”

Since this is a rolling application, it is best to apply as soon as possible. The application for August will last through August 14. This is not only for people who are facing eviction. If you are noticing you are falling behind on bills and just want to get ahead of it before it goes to court, you can still apply.

For more information, click here.