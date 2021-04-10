Newly-renovated Arkansas State Treasury allows you to see $500K in person

Visitors can tour the vault, which features the original 22,000-pound door. Once inside, they can hold a chunk of cash for themselves — up to $500,000!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the Arkansas State Capitol's top attractions reopened Monday after an extensive renovation project.

The State Treasury, located on the second floor, will once again welcome visitors after closing to the public in October 2019.

The Arkansas Natural & Cultural Resources Commission granted the State Treasury two grants totaling $1.65 million to restore the space to its original look of 1912.

"It features the teller windows, the patina, the bars — all of that is custom made," Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan said.

Visitors can also tour the vault, which features the original 22,000-pound door. Once inside, they can hold a chunk of cash for themselves — up to $500,000.

"We don't think there's anywhere else in the state that allows our constituency, tour our vault, hold hundreds of thousands of dollars, get their pictures made, and get to see a bit of history," Milligan said.

The Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame is also housed inside the treasurer's office. It emphasizes the honor brought to our state and nation by the sacrifice of Arkansas Military Veterans and their families.