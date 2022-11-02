How much will Americans spend this Valentine's Day?

A survey said this could be one of the most expensive Valentine's Days on record.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people around the country are shelling out money for their significant other.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, this could be the second most expensive Valentine's Day since 2004.

Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this holiday, up from the $21.8 billion they spent in 2021. Most of that spending will be on jewelry at about $6.2 billion. Next will be going out at about $4.3 billion.

Americans will spend around $3.2 billion on candy and cards combined.

The numbers surrounding all these gifts have climbed and inflation is to blame. To combat rising costs, 43% of people surveyed by Numerator said they will try to use coupons and promotions. 32% plan to use different retailers and 24% plan to buy smaller quantities in 2022.

According to the NRF, candy is actually the most popular gift choice, followed by greeting cards and flowers. Despite spending the most on jewelry, more Americans would prefer gifts of experience before something shiny.

Rachel's Flower Shop in Memphis said the number of orders can triple around the day of love and it’s not just the holiday weekend they prepare for.

The shop said they’ve been delivering Valentine’s-related orders since Monday on top of orders for other life events.

"The challenge has been to keep up with everything because the orders have just tripled and we’ve been on shorter hours because of COVID. We’ve got like 18 people working right now and getting deliveries done, getting designs made up, taping vases and wiring roses," said Sue Ellen, brand manager for the shop.