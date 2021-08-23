How to avoid scammers when donating to help those affected by flooding in Middle Tennessee

Report any false, misleading or deceptive fundraising activity to the Tennessee Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming at 615-741-2555.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Beware of scammers if you are donating to flooding relief in Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants you to keep an eye out for scammers looking to profit from your kindness.

So how can you avoid being taken in by scammers:

Check to see if the non-profit is registered online HERE or by calling 615-741-2555.

Ask questions on how and who will benefit from your donation. Resist pressure to give on the spot.

If you are asked for a donation through text or email, contact the charity or nonprofit directly to verify the request.

If you give through an app or website, ask if it is going directly to the organization.

Don't assume a social media or blog recommendation has been approved by the nonprofit.

Avoid giving cash.

Always try to get a receipt for your donations and ask if it is tax deductible.

If a paid fundraiser asks you for a donation, ask how much is kept by the fundraiser and how much goes to the nonprofit.

Any charity that raises over $50,000 a year must register with the Secretary of State’s Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming. To see if a charity is registered with the State of Tennessee visit, sos.tn.gov/charitable or call 615-741-2555.