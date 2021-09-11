Gov. Bill Lee announces 37% increase for starting salaries for new Tennessee Department of Corrections officers

Lee said a 37% salary increase for new TDOC officers will raise the starting salary to $44,500. Current security staff will get a minimum 15% pay raise.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee announced a raise Wednesday for the starting salary for new Tennessee Department of Correctional Officers.

Lee said a 37% salary increase for new TDOC officers will raise the starting salary to $44,500. Current security staff will get a minimum 15% pay raise.

Lee said the increase was meant to combat nationwide staffing challenges for correctional officers.

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

TDOC will also continue offering a $5,000 hiring bonus, as well as part-time work for current or retired law enforcement.

“The men and women who work in facilities across Tennessee are dedicated public servants,” said TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton in the release. “This salary increase makes our agency more competitive in attracting new talent and is a well-deserved raise for those currently serving our state.”

TDOC provides a benefits package including:

Insurance coverage and retirement benefits

Paid holidays and vacation

Tuition reimbursement and college degree programs

Equipment and uniforms provided

Overtime/compensatory time pay

