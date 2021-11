The winning ticket was sold at the Airways Express in the 2200 block of East Holmes Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone in Memphis is more than $700,000 richer after Wednesday’s Tennessee Cash lottery drawing.

Tennessee Lottery officials said the winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the $720,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were 8, 9, 20, 25, 28 and Cash Ball 2.

The winning ticket was sold at the Airways Express in the 2200 block of East Holmes Road.

No other information on the winner is available.